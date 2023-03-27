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Help Noah Cover Uninsured Medical Costs

Goal£9,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byOleg Makarov

Help Noah Cover Uninsured Medical Costs

Emergency Medical Help: Please Help Noah Cover Uninsured Medical Costs

Dear Kind-Hearted Friends,

I never thought I would find myself in a position where I have to ask strangers for help. It is deeply humbling, and my heart feels heavy as I write this. But right now, I have nowhere else to turn.

My name is Noah, and I am reaching out to you because I am facing a severe health crisis. Life as I knew it was shattered when I was diagnosed with a serious medical condition that requires immediate and expensive treatment.

Insurance was supposed to protect me, but it refuses to cover the crucial medications and procedures I desperately need to survive and heal. In one split second, the financial burden became completely overwhelming, and the fear of what comes next is crushing. Right now, I am struggling just to pay for the mounting medical bills and treatments that stand between me and recovery.

I am completely exhausted, and these medical expenses are far beyond anything I can handle on my own. Every day brings more terror and uncertainty.

Direct Ways to Support:

 Card (Ukraine / International): ⁠5354 3280 9769 6641⁠

 Crypto (USDT - TRC20): ⁠THGAP6q5tm9BT5uN3cjngsvHc3kTuHpxFE⁠

How You Can Help:

 Donate: No amount is too small. Even $5 or $10 can bring a ray of hope into my darkest hours and help me afford the care I need.

 Share: If you cannot donate, please share my story with your friends, family, or church community. Spreading the word means the world to me.

 Keep Me in Your Prayers: Your spiritual support and kind thoughts give me the strength to keep fighting when giving up feels easier.

From the bottom of my broken heart, thank you for reading this, for caring, and for showing humanity. May God bless you and keep you and your families safe and healthy.

With all my gratitude and hope.


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