Help Noah Become a Minor League Team Owner

My son Noah is 9 years old and passionate about baseball. He's already started his own photography business, Hotdog Athletics, taking photos for baseball teams in our area, including professional athletes from MLB and minor league divisions. He's also opened a print-on-demand shop selling baseball-themed t-shirts, hats, and merchandise.





Noah has set a new goal to become a partial owner of the Oakland Ballers, a minor league team. He's goal-oriented and has already earned $109 toward this dream. His grandpa, who is also his pastor, has encouraged him to keep working hard and to believe that God has a plan for him.





With your help, we'd love to surprise Noah and give him the opportunity to become a partial owner of his favorite baseball team. Your support would mean so much to him as he pursues this goal.











