Help Nikki Get Reliable Transportation

Hi, my name is Nikki, I’m reaching out during the hardest time our family has ever faced.

On December 16 2025, my son Israel suffered a brain injury after a kid ran into his head at school. He is going to physical therapy twice a week and multiple doctors appointments. It is difficult every week getting him to his appointments. My transmission went out on my vehicle earlier this year. With your help it will make life alot easier to get Israel to the help he needs during this time. Any donation or share helps us. Thank you all and God bless 🙌