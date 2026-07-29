Help Nikki after Flood Damage

Hello, my name is Cheyenne,I’m looking to raise money for my family to help with the flooding damages that happened at our house on April 18. As many of you know, our house flooded badly due to us living on the river. The river overflowing into the house, caused us to be evacuated by boat, and unable to stay at the house.

The cost for repairs and clean up is very expensive and we are not able to pay for everything out of pocket by ourselves. Anything helps and would truly be appreciated! As long as we can get back into our house and normal routine, it would mean the world. Thank you so much And God Bless to all 🩷



