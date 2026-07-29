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Help Nigeria christians displaced

Goal₦11,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byEmmanuel Ikechukwu

Help Nigeria christians displaced

Imagine waking up to the sound of your village burning. The home you built, the church where your family prayed for generations, the fields that fed your children all reduced to ash in a single night of violence. For thousands of our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria, this is not a nightmare. It is their reality.

My name is Emmanuel Ikechukwu, i've seen the pain of widowed wife, orphaned children, farmers who lost everything to attacks and young believers forced to flee their ancestral lands. In states like Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, and Borno, relentless persecution, banditry, and displacement have left countless Christian families shattered. Homes destroyed. Livelihoods stolen. Faith tested—but never broken.

These are not just statistics. They are mothers like Mama Grace, who watched her husband killed and now sells roasted plantains by the roadside to feed her five children. They are young men like yohanna, a gifted mechanic whose tools and workshop were razed, leaving him idle and hopeless. They are entire communities robbed of dignity, sleeping in camps, wondering if tomorrow holds any promise.

Your support can change that story.

We are raising funds to help Nigerian Christians get back on their feet again. Every donation goes directly toward practical restoration:

Emergency shelter and food for displaced families rebuilding their lives.

Micro-business grants so widows and youths can start small farms, petty trading, or skills workshops (tailoring, mechanics, hairdressing).

Medical care and trauma support for the wounded and grieving.

School fees and books so children don’t lose their future to violence.

Church and community rebuilding to restore places of worship and hope.

Your ₦5,000 can buy a bag of rice and beans that feeds a family for weeks. ₦50,000 can seed a small business that lifts a widow from begging to dignity. ₦200,000 can help rebuild a home and restore an entire family’s stability.

This is not charity. This is solidarity. It is standing with people whose only “crime” is their faith in Christ, and saying: “You are not alone. We see you. We will help you rise.”

Will you join this story? Every gift, no matter the size, writes a new chapter of hope, resilience, and restoration. Together, we can turn ashes into testimonies of God’s faithfulness.

Thank you for opening your heart. God bless you abundantly.

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