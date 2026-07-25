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Help NICU Twins Come Home

Goal₱2,000,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byMARY ENTEA

Fundraiser funds will be received by MARY ENTEA

Help NICU Twins Come Home

Help Mary Claire's Twins Come Home


A public school teacher's premature babies are fighting for their lives — and the hospital bill grows every single day they stay in the NICU.



Mary Claire E. Rubio is a dedicated and passionate public school teacher at Calango Elementary School in Negros Oriental, where she has spent her career caring for other people's children — showing up for them, believing in them, giving them her patience and her heart, day after day.


She has always cared for others. Now it is time for us to care for her.


On June 8th, 2026, her own world changed in an instant. Ten weeks before her due date, right after finishing a day of teaching at school, her water broke — and hours later, she gave birth to twins at just 29 weeks old. Babies that small aren't ready for the world. Their lungs, hearts, and immune systems are still forming. These babies should still be inside mommy's tummy.


Instead, they're in incubators in the NICU, tethered to tubes and monitors, needing blood and platelet transfusions just to hold steady. Every day is a fight. Every stable day is followed by one that isn't.


Mary Claire and her husband haven't left the hospital in spirit since. She should be home resting, healing, bonding with her babies. Instead she's watching monitors, signing consent forms, and doing the math on a bill that keeps climbing.


One month in, the family has already been told to expect at least ₱2,000,000 in hospitalization, intensive care, medication, procedures, and doctors' fees, and that number keeps rising. Every extra day in the NICU, every transfusion, every new complication adds more to the total.


A public school teacher's salary was never going to cover that. No one's was.


Give today. Give what you can. Then share.


The ₱2,000,000 estimate is only where things stand right now — it will keep climbing for as long as the twins need intensive care. That's exactly why your gift today matters so much. Don't wait for the "right" moment or a bigger amount — give what you can right now, and then send this to five people who might do the same. A steady stream of small gifts, starting today, is what keeps Mary Claire's babies covered tomorrow.


We are asking you to join us


We believe some fights shouldn't be carried by one family alone. Mary Claire has spent her career caring for other people's children. Now it is time for us to care for her. We're asking our community, our partners, and anyone who reads this to help close the gap between what she has and what her twins need to survive.


No gift is too small, and there's no such thing as giving "enough" — the bill will keep rising for as long as the twins need intensive care. $1 helps. $100 helps more. Sharing helps most of all — it reaches more people who can give.


Every cent goes directly toward the twins' hospitalization and care, today and in the weeks ahead. Every contribution moves Mary Claire one step closer to the moment every parent waits for: carrying her healthy children out of that hospital, into the life she and her husband have been dreaming of since last December.


[DONATE NOW →]


If you can't give, share. Someone in your network can.



Thank you for reading Mary Claire's story to the end. That alone means her daughters are a little less alone in this fight.

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