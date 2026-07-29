Help NICU Moms Breathe Again 💛

Help Me Give New NICU Moms a Fighting Chance





Five days after I became a mom for the first time, my world flipped upside down.





My baby got sick. Really sick. Before I could even figure out how to breastfeed him, he was in surgery. The relief when he survived was overwhelming. The hospital bill that followed was too.





I went home with a newborn in one arm and debt in the other. But what broke me the most wasn’t my own situation. It was looking around the NICU and seeing other moms. Moms choosing between paying for their baby’s medication and putting food on the table. Moms crying not to loose their babies because a deposit has to be paid or a test they can’t afford has to be done first, Moms who had no one to call.





I learned something in those fluorescent-lit hallway, with the excruciating beeping sound that a few thousands can be the difference between a baby getting discharged and a family drowning.





That’s why I’m starting this fund.





I’m raising money to give small, direct financial grants to new moms in the NICU, especially first-time moms who have no safety net. I understand the common thought is why don’t they have money saved up towards the birth but sincerely these bills aren’t what can be prepared for and even when you try to, the rising cost or everything seems to take a toll also.





What may seem as small sharwama money may be what a baby needs to live. In the NICU, small amounts save lives and give moms the breathing room to just be a mom.





If you’ve ever held a newborn, you know that desperate, fierce love. Please help me extend that love to a mom who’s sitting alone in a hospital right now, wondering how she’ll make it to tomorrow.





Every donation, no matter how small, goes directly to a mom in need. I’ll share updates and stories with your permission so you can see the impact you’ve made.





From a mom, thank you for helping me make sure no mom has to choose between healing and surviving.







