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Help Nicole Rebuild After Stroke

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole Boedeker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nicole Boedeker

Help Nicole Rebuild After Stroke

Over the past several months, so many of you have walked beside me through one of the hardest seasons of my life. You've celebrated every milestone, prayed for me, encouraged me, sent messages when I needed them most, and reminded me not to give up after my stroke. I will never be able to fully express how much that has meant to me.


Asking for help has always been anathema to me. I've always believed in standing on my own two feet and taking care of myself and my family. But I've reached the point where I don't see any other way right now. It isn't easy for me to admit that, but I'm choosing honesty over pride because I believe brighter days are still ahead.


Every week I make progress, but I'm not yet physically where I need to be, and the money that was set aside for me during this time is almost gone. I have only a couple hundred dollars left, and that's simply not enough to cover my medications, car payment, car insurance, phone service, groceries, and other basic living expenses while I continue my recovery.


The good news is that my mind is just as sharp as it has always been. The difficult part is that my right arm, hand, and foot are still recovering, and rebuilding a life after a stroke takes far longer than I ever imagined.


Please know that I am not sitting still waiting for someone else to fix this. Every day I'm working to regain my independence. I'm continuing my rehabilitation, actively looking for ways to earn income that fit my current abilities, and preparing to publish my memoir, Still Becoming. My goal has never been to depend on others. My goal is to get back on my own two feet so I can once again support myself and my family.


If you're able to help, every donation, no matter the size, truly helps and is deeply appreciated. Your generosity will help bridge this difficult season, allowing me to continue my recovery, keep a roof over our heads, and provide the time I need to regain my independence while I work toward returning to full-time employment so I can once again support myself and my family.


If you're not in a position to give, I completely understand. These are tight times for everyone. Your prayers, your encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser with others are every bit as meaningful to me.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, and walking this journey with me. I truly believe brighter days are ahead, and I look forward to the day I can pay forward the kindness that has been shown to me.

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