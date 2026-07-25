Help Nicole Beat Sickle Cell W Bone Marrow Transp.

My name is Sylvia Bichanga (Miller), and I am starting this fundraiser on behalf of my dear friend, Nicole Addie, who lives in Kenya and has been courageously battling sickle cell anemia. (A Blood Disorder.)

For years, Nicole has faced the daily pain, hospital visits, and life-threatening complications that come with this disease. Despite these challenges, she has remained resilient and hopeful, trusting that one day she would have the opportunity to receive the treatment she needs.

That opportunity has finally come—but it comes with significant financial hurdles.

Nicole urgently needs gallbladder removal surgery before she can move forward with the next stage of her treatment. She is also preparing for a bone marrow transplant, which offers hope for a future free from sickle cell disease. In addition, a generous stem cell donor from abroad has been identified, but there are substantial costs involved in collecting, transporting, and receiving the donor’s stem cells, along with the many medical expenses surrounding the transplant.

These treatments are life-changing, but they are also far beyond what Nicole and her family can afford on their own.

That is why I am asking for your help.

Nicole’s family and friends in Kenya, along with our The Bichanga Family YouTube community, are coming together to give her the best chance at a healthier future. Every donation—large or small—brings Nicole one step closer to receiving the surgeries and transplant she desperately needs.

If you are unable to donate, you can still make an incredible difference by sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, workplace, and social media community. Every share helps us reach someone who may be able to help.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Nicole during this difficult journey. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express.

Together, we can help give Nicole hope, healing, and the opportunity to live a normal healthy life.

With gratitude,

Sylvia Bichanga (Miller) On behalf of Nicole Addie and her family