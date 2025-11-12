Help Nicole and Her Dog Find Safe Housing

My friend Nicole has experienced two major losses in the past year, and right now she and her little dog are in a bad living situation. She's not doing well mentally, and I'm trying to help ease this burden.





They need to move to a safer, better place. I'm raising money to help make that happen, to cover the costs of finding new housing and getting them settled somewhere they can both start to heal.





Your support would mean so much to Nicole and her dog during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with them.