Help Nick after His Wife Pam Died from Cancer

Nick has been Left with Medical bills and Funeral cost after his wife Died from cancer; she was a nurse in the children's ward she fought cancer for 30 years her bills piled up now Nick is facing a dilemma he can't pay what is owed and now he has a tax lien on his house and the IRS is going after him for $2000 I'm making this for my friend Pam who died took care of me after I had a seizure that I died for a few minutes, Nick is in his 70's and his eyesight is gone she died in December and he is still crying and the financial issues are making it worse he had 50 years with her and he just needs some help. This is for a Friend of mine who has helped me and others we have known each other for over 30 years He can hardly see and can't do it for himself ALL FUNDS WILL GO TO HIM and I will show transfers if anyone wants to see them, He needs over $10.000.00 I wanted to get at least half of what he needs. Thank You, the Eastman Family,