Help Nevin and Rosalie With Medical Debt

I'm raising money to help my brother Nevin and his wife Rosalie with medical debt. They've been getting buried in medical bills that have been making it hard to rise above the debt.

In 2025, shortly after their marriage, Nevin ended up in the hospital for several days due to a bacterial infection that eventually cost them upwards of $10,000+. Then Rosalie had quite a scare during her pregnancy with a gallbladder attack which resulted in an expensive ambulance ride and ER visit. When their sweet baby was born, the planned home birth ended up being a hospital birth and a short NICU stay for little Zayvien. We are so grateful to God for the doctors who were there when it mattered most, but the resulting bills are quite overwhelming for this young family! Your support would mean so much to them during this time.