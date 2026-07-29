Help Me Continue Her College Education

Hello!

My name is Nevaeh. I am an upcoming second-year student at Syracuse University majoring in Psychology & Human Development.





I am writing to respectfully request financial assistance to help cover my room and board expenses while attending college. I have a hold which will prevent me from attending school in the fall.





As a first-generation college student, pursuing a college education is an important step toward achieving my career goals, building a stable future, and breaking barriers. While I am committed to my studies and working hard academically, I am currently facing financial challenges that make it difficult to afford housing and meal expenses. These costs have become a significant burden and may affect my ability to continue my education successfully.





Receiving assistance with room and board would help relieve financial stress and allow me to focus on my coursework and academic success. I am extremely determined to complete my education and use the knowledge and skills I gain to make a positive contribution to my community.





I would be extremely grateful for any support or resources you can provide. Thank you for all of the consideration and generosity.





With love,

Nevaeh Hall



