Help Nevada Dove Get Back on Her Feet

Meet Nevada Dove.

Over the past several months, I’ve had the privilege of building a relationship with Nevada through our Flash Light Street Ministry. We go out to feed, encourage, and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with those living on the streets and struggling through difficult seasons of life.

Nevada is a 56-year-old believer in our Lord Jesus Christ who has continued to keep her faith despite tremendous hardship. In many ways, she is walking through a season like Job from the Bible, losing so much, yet still holding onto God through it all.

Years ago, her husband and close friend passed away, and because of financial difficulties she eventually lost her home. She worked hard in a warehouse until COVID hit and she lost her job. Since then, she has been trying to survive by doing Uber Eats deliveries and other driving jobs to make ends meet.

Currently, her truck is completely broken down. The gaskets burst and the engine is now shot, leaving her without transportation or income. Without a working vehicle, she has no way to continue working delivery jobs or safely move from place to place.

For the past year, Nevada has been living in her truck alongside her dogs.

Even through all of this, Nevada continues to encourage others and share the love of Christ with anyone who visits her. Her faith has remained steady in the middle of suffering.

Our goal is to raise enough money to help Nevada get a reliable used vehicle. This would do far more than simply provide transportation, it would give her an opportunity to begin rebuilding her life.

Right now, having no car is the biggest barrier standing between Nevada and the ability to regain stability and independence. A reliable car would give her safety, mobility, income, and hope for a fresh start.

Any amount would be an incredible blessing and deeply appreciated. Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for Nevada during this season.

If you would like updates, photos, or videos after we are able to bless her with a vehicle, I would be happy to share them.

Thank you for taking the time to read Nevada’s story and for showing the love of Christ in a practical way.

“Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.” -Galatians 6:2

For updates or questions, feel free to contact me:

Pierce Johnson

972-800-8612