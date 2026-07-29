Help Nestor





Update on Nestor 🤍:

Thank you all so much for your continued prayers and generosity. We were able to bless my dad with over $16k to go towards a new chair, medical bills, and various unexpected medical supplies that he will need as he adapts to his new normal. If you are looking for a way to support Nestor and Geri in this transition home, a meal train was created that you can access using this link: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/eee6vo

Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus and ministering to our parents during this difficult time. Words cannot express our gratitude!





Update on Nestor ❤️‍🩹:

We have been brought to tears many times over the last week and a half over the goodness of God and through the encouragement of you all. We are so thankful for your prayers, your visits, your phone calls, the generous gifts towards his medical needs, and the continued love expressed daily. My Dad was accepted into the Inpatient Rehab Program and is working hard each day to get better. We don’t have an official release date at this time, so if you would like to visit him let us know. Thank you again. Thank you to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, may He be glorified through all of this 🙌





Hi everyone!

My sweet Dad had a medical emergency over the weekend landing him in the hospital where the doctors performed a life-saving surgery that resulted in the amputation of his leg just below the knee. As we pray for his healing, we are also raising funds to help with medical bills and to buy him a lift assist/reclining medical-grade chair for him to return home to after his hospital and rehabilitation stay.

Would you consider donating to help? Sharing this fundraising page?

Every bit counts!

Thank you for your continued support, prayers, and sharing this so we can meet our goals.