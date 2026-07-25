Help Nessa and Abby Get to Horse Camp This Summer

UPDATE: Nessa and Abby had a fantastic time at camp! While they were with us they also had the opportunity to enter two local horse shows. They performed very well at both the Gymkhana and Flat shows both earning ribbons for their events.





While they've returned home we still need to cover the costs of their trip and any donations are greatly appreciated.





Nessa and Abby have been given an incredible opportunity to attend equestrian camp in California this summer - something that would truly mean the world to both of them.





Nessa loves horses, gymnastics, and playing the flute. Abby shares a deep love for horses and is excited to begin playing the oboe in middle school band.





At home, both girls are devoted and caring big sisters to their younger sister, Josephine, who is nonverbal and disabled.





Because of her needs, family outings and public events are often limited, as crowded environments can sometimes be overwhelming for Josephine.





This camp would give Nessa and Abby a rare chance to step away from daily responsibilities and simply be kids. It would be a space filled with joy, confidence, independence, friendship, and connection through something they both love deeply: horses.





Their mom worked incredibly hard to raise the money for camp tuition, which was no small feat. But right now, the biggest obstacle is transportation from Texas to California.





We are hoping to raise funds to help cover:

Airfare for the girls Travel-related expenses Transportation to and from camp





We’re also exploring donated airline miles and every possible avenue to make this happen.





If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would mean so much to this family.





And if donating isn’t possible right now, sharing this page could help connect us with someone who can help.





We’ve seen this kind of support come together before, and we know what’s possible when people rally around something good.





Sometimes the smallest acts of kindness create the biggest memories.

Thank you for helping give these girls the summer of a lifetime. 🧡🐴





Nichol Smith is the owner of Starlight Acres and she is a close personal friend of the family.



