Help needed to keep my home

The last year has been a difficult road and I know that God is always with me and he is even writing this. In 2022 I was diagnosed with a vascular disease called Fibromuscular Dysplasia, it is narrowing of specific arteries within your body, mine are the carotid and kidneys. This has caused (4) stable aneurysms in my brain, severe fatigue, blood pressure issues and neuropathy to name a few. In 2024 I was diagnosed with diverticulitis, I also have COPD and recently been diagnosed with severe osteoporosis and Paget's disease. I do still work full time and love my job, but even with a full time job I can't make ends meet with all my added medical expenses. I recently had my wages garnished (it is now paid in full). I have got behind on my mortgage, and am in pre-forclosure. I am 64 years old and love my home, I have pets and my grandkids love it here at my home. If you see this campaign, first please pray! If you can help God bless you.