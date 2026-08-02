Help needed

Hi everyone,

​I’m reaching out today to ask for something that is really hard for me to ask for. If you know me, you know I hate asking for help or putting my personal business out there, but right now, I’ve hit a wall and I can’t do this alone.

​I recently got out of prison, and while I’m completely committed to doing the right thing and getting my life on track, the reality of coming out with nothing has caught up to me fast. Right now, I am completely homeless. Being on the streets makes it almost impossible to get back on my feet, hold down steady work, and build the life I know I’m capable of living.

​I’ve found a potential apartment opportunity, but to get through the door, I need to come up with the first month’s rent and the security deposit.

​The total goal I'm trying to raise is $1,000. Here is exact breakdown of what that covers:

​First Month's Rent: $600 ​Security Deposit: $400

​I am desperate to get off the streets and into a safe, stable space as soon as possible so I can focus on my next steps, work, and staying on the right path.

​I know times are tough for everybody right now, so even if you can’t donate, just sharing this page or keeping me in your thoughts means the world to me. Any little bit helps, and I promise every single dollar given will go directly toward putting a roof over my head.

​Thank you so much for reading this, for giving me a chance, and for helping me rebuild my life."