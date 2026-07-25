Help Needed for Unexpected Medical Bills

I was a Washington State Trooper up until 2021 when 74 of us were fired for refusing the COVID-19 RNA injection mandated by our governor. This campaign is not about that, as I've been working consistently, but as a result of that termination, I've been working a job where I cannot afford health insurance.





I'm told we have a big family. My wife and I just welcomed child number seven and though we don't have a name yet, he is doing great! Mom is doing less great. After delivering baby, the placenta would not detach and our low-key home birth with a midwife turned into a hospital transfer. They said she lost 4 liters of blood. If that's true, it can only be by the grace of God that she is still alive. I am so grateful for the care she received at the hospital, but the bill is more than we can possibly afford. I'll be applying for assistance from the hospital, but I don't think we will qualify. I make a good amount, but it all goes to the mortgage, utilities, groceries, etc with nothing left over. Thank you for considering us and God bless!