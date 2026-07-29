Help needed for my family

My name is Taylor Pruitt, and I have a wonderful little boy. Since the passing of my husband, life has been incredibly difficult for us. My husband was the main provider for our family, and while he worked, I stayed home to care for our son and manage our household. Because of that, I now have a large gap in my work history, which has made finding a job extremely challenging.

As if losing my husband was not difficult enough, I also recently had to make an unexpected trip to Nebraska after my father passed away from suicide. I had to travel there to handle and gather his belongings, which created additional emotional and financial stress during an already overwhelming time.

I am trying as hard as I can to get back on my feet, but things have not been going well. Between everyday expenses, therapy for both my son and myself, and the financial strain from everything that has happened, things have become extremely tight and almost impossible to manage. Unfortunately, we are now facing the need to move because I can no longer afford our current home.

I am simply asking for a little help during this difficult time. Any support would mean more than I can express, and I will forever be grateful. When I am able to, I fully intend to pay that kindness forward.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story.