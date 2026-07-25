Help Needed: Emergency Housing Crisis in Atlanta

My name is Jaimie, and I am writing this because I am currently facing a life-altering emergency. I am in Alpharetta, GA, and I am at risk of becoming homeless tonight.

I am currently staying at a local hotel, and despite my best efforts, I have fallen behind on the balance required to stay. I am in a position where I have no family or friends in Georgia to turn to for help, and I am doing everything in my power to avoid being put out on the street.

I need to raise $2,000 to clear my balance and secure a safe place to stay while I figure out my next steps.

I know that asking for help is difficult, but I am in a true crisis and I am running out of time. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward my hotel bill to keep me sheltered tonight.

If you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing this link with your network. Getting the word out is just as valuable as a contribution, and I would be incredibly grateful for any support you can provide.

Thank you so much for your kindness and compassion during this terrifying time.



