Help Needed. Basement Flood + Job Loss During Move

This is hard for me to write, as I don't like asking for help. My family is relocating to Minneapolis after my husband accepted a position there. I left my job of 13 years to make this move possible.. a leap of faith we felt confident about.

Unfortunately, everything seemed to fall apart within the last week.





On Friday, our home in Iowa flooded when our sump pump failed. Over 1,400 sq ft of our basement was destroyed. The damage is extensive, so much so that our insurance will not cover all of the damage. We are now responsible for some of the cost of cleanup, repairs, and replacing what was lost while we also try to get our home on the market.

At the same time, the job I was told I had an offer coming for - after four rounds of interviews over several weeks, and after turning down multiple other opportunities - they decided to completely restructure. The role changed completely, and I no longer qualify. I am back to square one in my job search, with bills piling up and unexpected disaster costs hitting us all at once.





We are doing everything we can to stay afloat, but right now, we are in a very difficult financial position. Asking for help is incredibly embarrassing for me, but I know many people have been in moments like this too. If you’re able to help, even a little, it would mean more than I can express. And when I’m back on my feet, I fully intend to pay it forward to someone else who needs it.





Thank you for reading, for caring, and for supporting us during this overwhelming time.