Help needed asap

My husband has been hospitalized, and our insurance isn't going to cover the treatment he needs in order to save his life. He is only 41 years old, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure (chf) less than 8 months ago, and has since had 2 more heart attacks, and now is having something called trachicardiac arythmia episodes, the copay for the er was 1500.00, and we have no idea what the rest of the stay is going to cost. My husband has been the provider for our home for 23 years, we lost our home after his second heart attack, and we are about to loose the camper we moved into, we really need some help and I do not know where to turn, we've asked the state for help they keep denying us, so any help whatsoever would be so much of a blessing. Thank you.