Help needed; A long road to recovery

The hardest part about saying this is admitting I need help. My pride has made that really tough.





Here’s a quick version of what’s been going on.





Last October I hurt my right foot and ankle. I thought it was just a sprain, so I kept working as an OTR truck driver. It never stopped swelling, so I finally went to the doctor. X-rays and an MRI showed it was actually four fractures, two partially torn ligaments, one fully torn ligament, and a dislocation.





I was put on strict no-weight-bearing orders.





In January, I ended up in the hospital with a severe infection. I was there two weeks and had two surgeries, including amputating two toes to stop it from spreading. Recovery took months before I could even have reconstructive surgery.





I had that surgery in June, but two weeks later I was back in the hospital with another infection. I’m home now, but still on a wound VAC and PICC line for 6–8 more weeks, plus a home health nurse three times a week.





Because of all this, I can’t work. I also lost my job due to commercial driving restrictions and my medical condition. I haven’t been able to find any remote work that fits my situation.





Bills are stacking up, my wife’s car needs repairs, and she’s working long 12+ hour shifts while also taking care of me and getting me to appointments. Soon we’ll be down to one vehicle.





I hate asking for help, but we could really use it right now. Anything—donations, sharing this, or even just prayers—means a lot.





Thank you so much.