Help need for single mom

My name is Rubia, and I am a mother asking for help during a very difficult time in my life.

Right now, I am struggling to keep up with my rent, and I am at risk of losing our home. I have a young son who depends on me, and my biggest priority is to keep a safe and stable place for him to grow up.

I am doing my best and working hard, but at this moment, I am facing financial hardship that I cannot manage alone. I am humbly asking for support to help cover our rent so we can avoid eviction and stay in our home while I work to get back on my feet.

Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward our rent and basic living expenses.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for helping me protect my son’s stability and well-being during this hard season of our lives.





With gratitude,

Rubia



