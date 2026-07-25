Help Neal complete his next uplifting YA novel

Dear Friends, Readers, and Supporters,





My name is Neal W. Turnage, and I am grateful for the encouragement so many of you have given me over the years. As the author of Another Time, Another Peace, a novel that reached number one on Amazon’s YA Christian Social Issues bestseller list, I’ve seen firsthand how stories can uplift and inspire. Three years after its release, the book continues to find new readers, reminding me that there is a real hunger for hope and light in the world. Now, I am preparing to write my next novel—a coming-of-age story set in New York City, following a young man who, at the height of fame, becomes so captivated by the world’s promises that he risks losing sight of who he truly is. This cautionary tale will ultimately show that fulfillment doesn’t come from external success, but from embracing the person you were meant to be. My goal is to offer readers a message of encouragement and renewal, especially in times when so many feel lost or overwhelmed.





To bring this story to life, I need your help. Writing with the depth and clarity my readers deserve requires peace of mind, and right now, I am unable to cover my housing and grocery costs for the next four months. Your support will allow me to step away from distractions and dedicate myself fully to this project, ensuring it receives the care and focus it needs. Thank you for believing in my work and for helping me share another uplifting story with the world. Your generosity means more than words can express.