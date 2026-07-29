Help Natalie with her college dream

I come from a small humble family in Texas. I just graduated high school and am ready to begin my life. Ive always wanted to study crime and now I have the chance to do so. I got accepted into UTEP for criminal justice however I need help with a laptop and all the tools for online schooling. I have faith in the Lord that I will make it in life and I believe he chooses what to do with me. He’s given me a purpose in life and I want to achieve it but I also need financial support. Anything I receive I will pay forward in the name of the Lord.