Help Natalie Finish Nursing School and Start Fresh

My name is Natalie, and I am reaching out for support as I work to return to Nursing school and complete my bachelor’s degree in nursing. A few years ago, my life was turned upside down when my younger brother passed away suddenly at the age of 25, and my father died shortly after. The grief and loss forced me to take a break from my studies, and since then, I have been struggling to find my way back. Despite these hardships, my passion for nursing and helping others has never faded, and I am determined to finish my program and make a difference in the lives of those who need care.





Unfortunately, I have already taken out significant private student loans to pay for my education, and I am no longer eligible to borrow more. The funds I am raising will help me start paying off my existing student debt, as well as cover tuition, books, and living expenses while I finish my nursing program. This support would not only ease the financial burden on me and my family but also give us a fresh start and the opportunity to move forward after so much loss.





Any donations to help me pay off my existing student debt and help me pay my tuition to finish my nursing program would mean the world to me. Your help will change mine and my family’s life in a way that you cannot even imagine. You would be giving me and my family a fresh start at a new life, debt free, and be able to finish school so I can go out and pay it forward by helping others and being the best nurse I can be so I can hopefully make a difference in other people’s lives for the better. I would like to give a huge thank you to anyone who could donate, especially in this economy.