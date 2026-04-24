Help Nala Walk Again

Nala, our 3-year-old Mini Aussie and Red Heeler mix, tore both her hind CCLs (ACLs).

She is a sweet, cuddly, playful pup who can't walk now. She has to be carried everywhere, which is difficult for the family when I am not home. We found the most inexpensive vet within a 200-mile radius, but the cost is beyond our means. Would you please donate to help Nala walk? If we don't do the surgery, the vets expect permanent arthritis and other damage will happen in a matter of months. Levi is waiting for Nala to get up and walk :(





Another option is for someone to foster or adopt her to provide the loving care she needs.