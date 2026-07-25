Help Nadine Reunite With Her Children

“My name is Nadine. I am a mother who is working hard away from home and my biggest wish is to reunite with my children and build a stable future for my family.

I created this fundraiser because I need support with the costs involved in bringing my family back together and starting a new chapter in our lives. The money raised will help with important arrangements, travel, and basic needs as I work toward this goal.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference and bring me closer to being with my children again. Thank you to everyone who takes time to read my story, support me, or share this fundraiser. Your kindness means so much to me and my family.”