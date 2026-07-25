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Help Naamit Finish Well Education campaign

Goal₪15,000 ILS
Raised₪5,055 ILS

Fundraiser created byAriella Levarko

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ariella Levarko

Help Naamit Finish Well Education campaign

I’m raising funds on behalf of my daughter, Naamit, age 25, as she completes the final semester of her studies in graphic design and illustration at Betzalel University in Jerusalem, Israel. 


She is a full-time student with an educational scholarship, but like many students, she depends on part-time work to cover her basic living expenses—rent, food, and the high costs of printing and producing her final projects. Because of the current war situation, she has now been out of work for over a month, with no clear timeline for when things will return to normal.


This has already placed her under financial strain, and she has begun to fall into debt during what should be a focused and meaningful final stretch of her education.


My hope is to raise 15,000 NIS shekels ($5,000 US)to help her finish this season well—able to complete her projects, meet her academic requirements, and graduate without carrying a heavy financial burden into her next chapter.


As her parent, I would normally help more, but I am limited due to disability. That’s why I’m reaching out for support on her behalf.


She is a dedicated and hardworking young woman, committed to both her studies and her faith community. If you feel moved to support a young student in finishing her education with stability and dignity, we would be deeply grateful.


Thank you for considering being part of her journey.

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