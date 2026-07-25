Help My Wife Survive for Our Baby Twins

💔 Please Help Save My Wife’s Life While We Care for Our 4-Month-Old Twins

My name is Joseph, and I am a husband standing at a very painful point in my life.

My wife is suffering from a serious illness called Myasthenia gravis. This condition slowly weakens her muscles and takes away her strength little by little. Some days she struggles to even do simple things, yet she still tries to smile for me and for our babies.

We were recently blessed with twin babies who are only 4 months old. They are innocent, beautiful, and depend completely on us for everything. But now, I am afraid… because I am watching the woman I love fight an illness while also trying to be a mother to our newborn children.

💉 The Treatment She Desperately Needs

Her doctors have told us she needs a very important injection called Rituximab every 6 months.

Each injection costs about 12,000 AED

She may need this treatment for up to 5 years or even less depending on her condition

She also needs regular doctor visits, tests, and ongoing medication

Without this treatment, her condition may get worse, and I fear losing her strength completely.

👶 Our Reality as a Family

I am working, but my salary is not enough to cover everything:

My wife’s medical treatment and hospital appointments

Milk, diapers, and basic needs for our 4-month-old twins

Rent, food, and daily survival in Dubai

Every month feels like I am trying to hold a sinking boat with my bare hands.

I am already in debt, and I am still trying my best to hold my family together.

💔 Why I Am Asking for Help

I am not asking for comfort or luxury.

I am asking for one thing only: a chance for my wife to survive and stay with our children.

She is not just my wife… she is the mother of our twins, their protection, their warmth, their future.

🙏 From My Heart to Yours

If you are reading this, please understand that your help means more than money.

It means:

My wife continues her treatment

My twins keep their mother

Our family stays together

Even the smallest support can change our story.

If you cannot donate, please pray for us and share our story. That alone can bring hope into our darkest days.

Thank you for taking your time to read our pain and stand with us.