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Help My Wife Recover After a Devastating Accident

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Hassell

Help My Wife Recover After a Devastating Accident

On August 2, 2026, at approximately 12:30 PM, my wife was driving on Highway 81 near Greenville, Tennessee, on her way to see one of her clients. She is an in-home therapist who spends her life helping others.

That afternoon, our lives changed in an instant.

My wife has a heart condition and suddenly lost consciousness while driving. Her vehicle crossed the median into oncoming traffic, where she collided with a semi-truck.

Her 2023 Nissan Rogue was completely destroyed.

By the grace of God, she survived.

The injuries she suffered are extensive. She has 18 broken ribs, a fractured left arm, a fractured pelvis, multiple fractures involving her hip, a fractured sternum, a torn aortic valve, a fractured jaw, and a severe head injury, along with other serious injuries.

She has already undergone two major surgeries and is preparing for her third.

She has a long road ahead of her. She will be spending a significant amount of time in the hospital before moving to a rehabilitation facility, where she will face months of therapy and recovery. We don’t know yet when she will be able to return to work.

What we do know is that she will be unable to work for the foreseeable future.

I am currently a full-time student and was preparing to start a new job when this accident happened. Now my priority is being beside my wife and helping her through this incredibly difficult time.

While she focuses on surviving and recovering, the financial responsibilities of everyday life continue. Medical and rehabilitation expenses, household bills, transportation, and other unexpected costs are creating a financial burden we simply weren’t prepared for.

That is why we are asking for help.

We are not asking anyone to give more than they can afford. Any contribution, no matter how small, can help ease some of the financial pressure and allow my wife to focus on what matters most right now: healing.

If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser can still make a tremendous difference and help us reach people who may be able to contribute.

I never imagined I would be creating a GoFundMe for my wife. One moment she was on her way to help someone else, and the next, our entire lives changed.

All we can do now is take this one day at a time and stand beside her as she fights her way back.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to our story and for considering helping us through the road ahead.


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