Help My Uncle Leave the Halfway House

My uncle has been in a halfway house since my dad, his brother, passed away. He's been fighting to move forward, and now he has the chance to get out, but he needs $1,300 for the payment to leave without having to be on parole.





I've been saving what I can since I was 16, but at 18, I can only do so much on my own. This fundraiser would help him take this step and build a better life for himself and everyone around him.





I'd really appreciate your help making this possible for my uncle. Thank you for standing with us.