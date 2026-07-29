Help my Theo!!

My heart is breaking as I write this. 💔

My sweet cat is fighting for his life after suffering a urinary blockage, a life-threatening emergency that required immediate veterinary care. He has already been treated, but he still needs surgery and continued medical care to give him the best chance at a full recovery.

The unexpected veterinary bills have become more than I can afford on my own, and I’m humbly asking for help. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward his surgery, medications, follow-up visits, and recovery.

He isn’t just a pet—he’s family. Seeing him in pain has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced, and I’m doing everything I can to save him.

If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this post. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping give my best friend a chance to heal. ❤️🐾