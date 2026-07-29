Help my Son Get His Dream

Against all odds, my amazing son has just been accepted into his dream acting school! Out of so many hopeful applicants, only 12 kids are accepted into this highly competitive program, and by the grace of God, he is one of them. This is truly his absolute dream in life. With only 2 weeks until the program begins! It starts on July 6 so time is running out quickly to get everything gathered!

His journey to this point has been filled with immense challenges. From a very young age, he has endured severe hardships, including battling cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease. Despite every physical obstacle and hospital visit, his passion for acting and his vibrant spirit have never wavered. He has fought so hard to get here, and seeing him selected for this elite program is a true miracle.

However, we are currently facing a season of severe financial hardship. We are struggling to gather the funds needed to cover his tuition and program costs, and we cannot do it alone.

We are stepping out in faith today. We know that the road looks steep, but we also know that God always provides. We humbly invite you to be a part of his story and help us get him to this school. Any contribution, big or small, or even keeping him in your daily prayers, will make a life-changing difference for him.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us make his dream a reality! God bless you.