Help My Son Smile Again

My son is in desperate need of dental work done and I don't have the finances to get it done. Please help my son not be in pain and get the dental help needed. He asks me everyday when can he get his teeth fixed. He tells me that if he doesn't get them fixed soon that he could die from it because of the infections. I don't want to lose my son because of his dental issues. It's very heartbreaking as a mother to see my son suffer from pain and hear the horrific stories he tells me. This is very serious and can be very dangerous. I've been praying for God to make way as he prays himself. Please help answer our prayers and be the miracle he needs. Thanks in advance. God bless 🙏🏻