HELP MY SON MYLES RECEIVE LEG TREATMENT





Hello, my name is Antony Lokit, and I am humbly reaching out for support for my son, Myles Merimug Lokit.

Myles is currently 3 years old. When he turned 2 years old, we began noticing a serious bending problem affecting his leg. Since then, we have been trying our best to seek medical help and treatment to improve his condition and give him a chance to walk and grow normally like other children.

As a parent, it is painful to watch your child struggle while facing financial limitations. We are now seeking assistance to help cover medical consultations, treatment, hospital expenses, and any additional care Myles may require during this journey.

Any support, no matter how small, will mean a lot to our family. If you are unable to donate, kindly help us by sharing this fundraiser with others who may be willing to help.

We truly appreciate your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time.

Thank you and may God bless you.

— Antony Lokit

Father to Myles Merimug Lokit