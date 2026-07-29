Help My Son Get the Homeschool Supplies He Needs

I never thought I would be in a place where I have to ask strangers for help, but here I am doing everything I can for my son.





My son has ADHD and learning challenges and receives educational support through an IEP. He is a bright, loving child who works hard every day, but he struggles with reading and learning in ways that make school difficult for him.





I made the decision to homeschool him so he can learn at his own pace and receive the extra support and attention he needs. As a single mother with limited income, providing everything he needs has been a challenge. I am doing my best, but educational supplies and technology can be expensive.





I am raising funds to help purchase a laptop, printer and ink, books, educational materials, learning programs, and a desk so he has a comfortable place to learn. These items will help him continue his education and give him the tools he needs to succeed.





Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward supporting my son’s education. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you can offer. Your kindness can make a real difference in my son’s future and help him continue learning and growing with confidence.