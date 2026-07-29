Help my son get an engine for his car

My son is Joshua Negron he lives in TN he bought what he thought was a reliable car 5 months ago to drive 66 miles to work and 66 miles home from work. He has a wife, a 5year old son and they just had another baby. His engine went out and he literally doesn't have enough to get another one hes having to pay people to drive him to work he pays all his bills and doesn't have a car to spark or dash when hes off to make extra money..they're very reliable people keep their house in order they just need a little help..he found an engine for $1500 and can rent a lift to hopefully be able to switch it b out himself if you find it in your heart to help please do if you can't please please just say a prayer they can figure a way, if he can't get to work they can't pay the bills and will loose everything. I myself 10 years ago would have gladly helped but im disabled with lupus RA blood clots, and breast cancer for the 2nd time so all i can do is try this and pray .Thank you and God bless you all💕

All money goes straight to the engine and lift rental