Help My Son Chase His Baseball Dream! ⚾

If youth baseball has taught us anything, it's that hotel checkout is always too early, gas tanks never stay full, and concession stand dinners somehow count as a balanced meal.





Our son has a goal of playing baseball at the college level, and he's been given the opportunity to attend showcase camps and recruiting events to continue learning, improving, and getting in front of college coaches. He's putting in the work. Now we're trying to help him get to the places where that work can be seen.





The biggest obstacle isn't his effort. It's the cost. Between showcase fees, travel, hotels, meals, and enough miles to keep our GPS permanently confused, it adds up fast.





So we're swallowing our pride and asking for a little help. If you'd like to be part of his journey, we'd be incredibly grateful for a donation of any amount. Every dollar helps get him one step closer to another opportunity.





And if donating isn't possible, sharing this fundraiser or saying a prayer for him means just as much.





Thank you for cheering him on. We know there's no guarantee where this journey will lead, but we do know he's willing to outwork just about anyone for the chance to find out. We're grateful for everyone who chooses to be part of the ride.