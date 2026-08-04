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HELP MY SON ADAM AND FAMILY FROM LOSING EVERYTHING

Goal$135,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPeter Boelter

HELP MY SON ADAM AND FAMILY FROM LOSING EVERYTHING

My son Adam's wife Mindy has kidney disease and is on dialysis. She hasn't been able to work at all for a couple of years now. He has a severely autistic 15 year old son Gabriel who is nonverbal and needs 24 hour care. He also has 2 other children at home. Ten years ago we mortgaged our house and bought a house to rent to him. His wife Mindy was already having health problems. She was able to work some but not on a consistent regular basis. So they struggled and we helped them the best we could for 10 years. Adam has consistently held a job and worked hard, has helped his wife during her health problems, and cared for his autistic son and the other 2 children. At first he had 4 other children at home. Last December he was finally able to get a loan to buy the house. At the time he was working at an autism clinic/school. His son Gabriel was enrolled at a different autism clinic/school. So he would drop Gabriel off at his location and drive over to his location. In addition he gets a monthly income for taking care of Gabriel. It was cheaper for the county to pay Adam then putting him at an autistic group home. So everything was good. A couple of months ago Gabriel was unexpectedly dropped from that program and so now Adam has to take care of him 24/7 and can't work. And he loves his son and doesn't want strangers trying to take care of him in a group home. Personally, I think it would be a disaster. Gabriel is a big kid and hard to handle. He needs his dad. He also has to help his wife Mindy, and the 2 other children. I am 70 now and my wife is 67. We are semi-retired and basically on a fixed income. We just don't have the money to help them anymore. With the money he gets for taking care of Gabriel and the small disability his wife gets they have enough to cover food, utilities, gas, property tax, house and car insurance, and car maintenance. But there is nothing left for the mortgage. And if they were to lose the house, renting anything would be more expensive than the house mortgage. He is already behind on the mortgage. Without this house to live in they will have nowhere to go. Our house is too small for 7 people. We could house them for a short term but we live out of state now. So that would be a problem because of Mindy's health problems and major disruption for Gabriel's state of mind. And it could only be a short term resolution with no long term resolution in sight. A couple of days ago I took it to the Lord in prayer. The words GiveSendGo came into my spirit. I hadn't thought of that. My son's situation is what GiveSendGo was created for. Thank you Jesus! My goal is to have his house paid for. Then Adam and his family will be able to make it financially. And dad can quit having his heart break for his son. Thank you in advance to all of you that give to this cause. Jesus loves all of you!



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