Help my Snake!

I live in a small town and that means there is many businesses that flourish then die. And one that is dying is an animal center. Most pets from there have gotten adopted. Expect for a ball python. It's very cute and calm. My mother and father have agreed to get the snake to save them from being killed. But we cannot afford the many many cost of having a snake. I would love to give these snakes a good home. Meaning a big tank for each of them and all the mice they can eat. We are set for at least a month but I don't know how it will be past that. Anything helps truly but I don't think we can keep the snakes much longer without putting them under stress and stress is the last thing I want my snake to feel.