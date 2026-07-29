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Help my sister keep her house please!

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Foster

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Foster

Help my sister keep her house please!

My sister needs help and nobody in my family has the funds to do it. Her house if literally falling apart after a big storm left her with tornado damage which fema did not help her at all. She has had nothing but bad luck since then. Our mother was living with her so that mom had a caregiver. My mom got sick and passed away November of last year. Which caused her even more financial hardship. Fast forward to this year she had some program that was going to help her fix the house but they had to pull back due to uncertainty in their an my sister's timeline. As even more bad luck struck my sister. She was arrested mid April on trumped up charges from my mother's death. Again bad luck and no one in my family can afford her bail, so she is currently in jail awaiting trial. My sister was making ends meet by working at a restaurant, and being that shes in jail shes lost that job. An having lost the job and being in jail she is in danger of losing her house. Being in jail the company she had to help her fix the storm damages decided to back out so now its sitting unrepaired. Her son has mental issues and no job. He is currently living with me and im trying everything to help as I can. Im asking for whatever help we can get to help her atleast keep her house and the last house my mom lived in. Im looking for atleast this much to possibly keep her house, get her out of jail, and maybe perform some needed repairs.

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