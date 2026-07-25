Help My Sister Come Home to Pennsylvania

It is incredibly difficult to ask for help, but our family has reached a point where we could use the support of our community.





My sister has been facing serious medical challenges while living in Florida. As her health has declined, it has become clear that she needs to be closer to family, where she will have the love, support, and assistance she needs during this difficult time.





Living so far away has made it nearly impossible for us to help with her day-to-day needs, attend medical appointments with her, or simply be there when she needs encouragement. Bringing her home to Pennsylvania will allow our family to care for her, provide a safe and stable environment, and help her focus on healing instead of facing these challenges alone.





Relocating someone across several states comes with significant expenses. We are raising funds to help cover:





Transportation from Florida to Pennsylvania Moving her personal belongings Medical travel expenses Temporary living expenses as she gets settled Basic necessities during her transition





Our family is doing everything we can to make this move possible, and any contribution will help tremendously. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings her one step closer to being home with the people who love and care for her.





If you feel led to help, we would be deeply grateful for your support. If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping my sister in your prayers.





Your generosity will help get Gina home and give her the opportunity to receive the care, comfort, and support she needs as she navigates this difficult chapter.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your generosity. We are truly grateful for every act of compassion shown to our family.





With sincere gratitude,





Krista