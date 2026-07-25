Help My Sick Brother Smile Again

Hello everyone

My brother has a medical condition affecting his brain and our family is going through a difficult time financially My father is doing his best to support our family and take care of many important expenses I am a university student and I do not have the money to buy my brother the smartphone he has always wanted I would love to surprise him with one so he can stay in touch with our family watch educational and entertaining content and have something that brings him comfort during this difficult time

Any donation no matter how small would mean a lot to us and help make his wish come true Thank you so much for your kindness support and prayers