Help my siblings and I build our future

Hello everyone,

My name is Tomi, and I am reaching out with hope in my heart.

My siblings and I have always believed that education is the key to creating a better future. We have worked hard and dreamed of attending university, but our financial situation has made that dream feel out of reach.

At the moment, we are also struggling with housing and do not have a stable place to live. We are trying our best to stay hopeful, but without financial support, it is becoming increasingly difficult to move forward.



