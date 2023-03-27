Help My Poor Get Medical help and a flight home.

My friend is dealing with mental and health issues, and she's been struggling financially. Her sister is getting married, and she really needs to be there for this important moment in her family's life.





Right now, the biggest barrier is getting home. She needs help covering her flight, a gown for the wedding, and her medical expenses. These costs have added up, and she doesn't have the resources to manage them on her own.





Your support would mean so much to her, it would let her be present for her sister's wedding and take care of her health at the same time. Thank you for standing with her during this time.