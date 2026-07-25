Help my poor Doverman Pinscher Doobie:(

My dog Doobie is 5 years old and the most sweetest dog I have ever owned he has been dealing with a couple health conditions one of the conditions has casued his ear to swell up with fluid causing him alot of pain to where I cant touch it ive been trying to do everything I can to help him because I feel so bad I took him to the vet but its 3000 dollars including them just seeing him to help him I am in need of help for my poor doobie because I cant afford 3000 dollars with all the health issues I have going on right now with my heart so im coming here to ask for help so something worst doesn't happen to my dog it breaks my heart I just want him better so if there is anything anyone can help with that would mean alot to me Thank you have a wonderful day!