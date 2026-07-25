Help my pick up the ball I dropped on my JuJu

I am a 40 year old woman who desperately needs help getting back on my feet and off the streets with my dog child Juliet. I have struggled with life since I was a teenager, and ended up turning to drugs and alcohol to deal with myself. I am now 13 years sober from alcohol, 6 years off of heroin and was finally being self reliant. I maintained all the bills in my own apartment for 3 straight years and then one little thing led to another little thing and then to a big problem and now myself and my juju are homeless and no matter how hard I try I can't seem to get back on my feet! I finally after 116 applications and approx 12 interviews I finally landed a job and the in my 4th day on my way to work I wrecked my bike and broke my arm! Then after what seemed like forever I got my doctor's release and was able to return to work. The day I spoke with my boss and got put back on the schedule the person I was living with told me I had to move out because her daughter is jealous of me and my friendship with her mother (I could go on and on about the h**l the daughter put me through living in that house) and the tried to kick me out so I called my caseworker to get advice about what I should do to which she said call the cops that's an illegal eviction and after they came in verbally attacking me and tearing my room up I finally did just that to which the police told them they couldn't kick me out like that. All I needed was a week or so to get to my first paycheck and then me and my baby girl Juju would leave. But no, the evil daughter went and lied lied lied and got a protection order served in me so I would then have to leave the premises. Now she is going through and stealing whatever she want of my belongings. I have been stuck wearing my winter clothes since I got forced to leave and it's brutally hot right now! I bought my own car after saving for such a long time to buy and 2 days later while having a temper tantrum over control she tried to force my new car to start with the wrong key and broke the ignition so I'm still in the process of trying to fix that. I'm still trying to find a job and I am to such a hopeless feeling in life that I'm afraid I'm gonna relapse and I so much don't want that to happen so I'm swallowing my pride and I'm asking for any help I can get to help get me and my Juju off the streets cause I dont know what to do and I cant stand to see my baby so sad and anxious all the time, she no we deserve so much better than this. And all I'm asking for is help to get life's bare minimum, food daily(for me anyway, Juju def gets to eat everyday no matter what I have to do) shelter, a safe secure place to sleep and somewhere to go bathroom and take baths ..... Anything is truly appreciated please share this and help this desperate dog mom not destroy her life any further! Please and bless every for even just their time to read this.